LSP: “Interstate 12 eastbound at US 190 is down to one lane due to vehicle crash”

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (BRPROUD) – A crash on I-12 East is slowing traffic down on Monday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police is providing these details about what traffic looks like on Interstate 12 eastbound at US 190.

Interstate 12 eastbound at US 190 is down to one lane due to vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle. Traffic delays will develop in the area.

DOTD estimates that the end time for this situation is sometime around 1:10 p.m.

There is no word yet about injuries relating to this crash.