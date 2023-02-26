NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police has begun a recovery effort to pull an 18-wheeler from the under the overpass on I-55 near Manchac Sunday (Feb. 27th).

The effort started around 7 a.m.

The recovery effort comes after an 18-wheeler had fallen off the bridge when an unidentified driver said one of the truck’s tires blew out, causing him to lose control as the truck tumbled off the road.

The driver survived with minor injuries.

Traffic is currently being diverted to the Ruddock exit in the meantime.

