LPD investigates fatal crash on Louisiana avenue

LAFAYETTE, La (BRPROUD)- Lafayette Police Department responded to a traffic crash in the 1600 block of Louisiana avenue on October 12 at 6:15 p.m.

Investigators learned that one vehicle was traveling southbound on Louisiana Ave, and for unknown reasons veered into oncoming traffic, impacting another vehicle.

Medical assistance was provided to the three individuals prior to being transported to a local hospital.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

