NEW ORLEANS — After being a key piece in the Loyola Wolfpack’s NAIA National Championship run, Myles Burns will be playing his final year of college basketball in Oxford, Miss.

Burns announced on social media Saturday night that he will be transferring to Ole Miss.

According to Loyola Athletics, Burns averaged 14.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.5 steals a game in the Wolfpack’s title season.

Burns was also named SSAC Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth year in a row and SSAC Championship tournament MVP.

Myles Burns led the nation in both steals and offensive rebounds.

His 358 career steals are a program record.

He leaves Loyola as the program’s second highest scorer and rebounder.

He’s fourth in blocks, and seventh in assists.