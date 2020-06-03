Loyola University New Orleans using Ochsner Health’s Safe to Return Employer Solutions to safely return employees to the workplace

NEW ORLEANS– Loyola University New Orleans is working with Ochsner Health by using Ochsner’s Safe to Return Employer Solutions to help the university improve and maintain a healthy and safe return of students and employees to its campus and workplace.

Loyola had Ochsner Health conduct a comprehensive on-site assessment. They looked at of all its workspaces, student living, classrooms, public spaces, and common areas and provide recommendations that the university is implementing as part of its Safe to Return plan. As a result of those recommendations, Loyola New Orleans says that they will implement the following actions:

Deploy signage to encourage safe social distancing practices and proper hand hygiene.

Place hand sanitizer stations and wipes in all public areas.

Display posters with information on COVID-19 symptoms, and how employees can best protect themselves.

Mandate daily temperature checks at all business entry points.

Require masks in all public areas and provide access to necessary personal protective equipment.

Offer a Virtual Employer Clinic, powered by TytoCare, so employees can virtually talk to a provider without leaving the office.

As part of Ochsner Safe to Return Employer Solutions, Ochsner Health will reassess Loyola on a monthly basis and provide updated recommendations as needed based on scientific data and CDC recommendations.

“Universities are enormously complicated organizations. We are working closely with Ochsner Health to assess campus logistics, including how we create less density to protect all members of our school community, especially those most vulnerable to the virus,” said Tania Tetlow, J.D., president, Loyola University New Orleans. “This is a moment to be really nimble and flexible. The more we can communicate what our safety plans are to our students and their families, the more they trust that we understand the risks and are taking it seriously by implementing Ochsner’s recommended safety measures.”