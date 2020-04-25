Loyola University New Orleans College of Law reports highest passage rate on LA State Bar Exam

NEW ORLEANS– Loyola University New Orleans College of Law graduates who were first-time test takers achieved the highest bar passage rate among the state’s four law schools in the state on the February 2020 Louisiana State Bar Exam. Results of the February 2020 Louisiana State Bar Exam were released today, Friday, August 24, 2020, by the Committee on Bar Admissions of the Supreme Court of Louisiana. Law graduates must pass the bar exam prior to practicing law in the state of Louisiana. Most first-time test takers undergo the bar exam in July.

Consistently a leader in Louisiana state bar passage, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law offers both civil law and common law curricula, preparing graduates to practice law in Louisiana, across the nation, and throughout the world.

“Our small class size and tightknit faculty-student relationships allow our students robust exploration of legal issues throughout their academic careers, and so they head into bar preparation already well-prepared on the essentials,” said Director of Bar Preparation and Learning Initiatives Suzanne K. Scalise. “We supplement the College of Law curricula with clinical hands-on experiences and robust bar preparation resources. Every Loyola student has the opportunity to experience close mentoring with some of the state’s top legal scholars.”

“I am so very proud of our graduates and the academic strength of our faculty,” said Dean Madeleine M. Landrieu, a Loyola law alumnus and former state appellate judge who took the helm of the law school in summer 2017. “We look forward to welcoming our graduates into this great profession and seeing even more students pass the bar as first-time test takers in July.”