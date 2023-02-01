NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Memphis native herself, Loyola University sophomore Camilla Johnson knew she had to do something after hearing about what happened to Tyre Nichols.

“I’ve been trying to figure out the ways to process and go through this grief,” said Johnson.

What better way than to hold a vigil at Audubon Park honoring the life of the 29-year-old father on the first day of Black History Month.

“I was looking for a sense of community where I can process these feelings and grief with some people who feel the same,” said Johnson.

There was an open mic with several pouring their hearts out.

“Being a black man, a black young man. it’s kind of tough,” said Arnold Little, a Loyola University student.

Everyone had candles in hand, hoping to make a difference and a solution.

“We really have to come together as a community to find a revolutionary solution to these problems,” said student Maya Davis.

Johnson says she hopes they never have to come together for this reason again.

“We are mourning,” said Johnson. “You took someone’s life. That is unacceptable, and I hope justice is served.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.