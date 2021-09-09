Lowe’s provides 7,000 disaster relief buckets to residents affected by Ida

Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots of 14 Lowe’s stores

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Lowe’s continues to step up and give resources to residents in the community in an effort to help recover.

Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots of 14 Lowe’s stores

Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots of 14 Lowe’s stores

Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots of 14 Lowe’s stores

Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots of 14 Lowe’s stores

Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots of 14 Lowe’s stores

On Friday, September 10, Lowe’s will be distributing 7,000 free disaster relief buckets to 14 different Louisiana stores.

Lowe’s and its disaster relief partners, including Louisiana VOAD, SBP and Reach Out WorldWide, will pass out more than the buckets filled with cleanup supplies. Each store will distribute 500-plus buckets filled with goggles, respirators, sanitizer, bug spray, water, scrub brushes, bleach, and work gloves.

Including Friday’s events, Lowe’s has delivered nearly 12,000 disaster buckets to help with Ida relief in the South and along East Coast.

Here are the locations Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigades in the parking lots:

Lowe’s Store Location Address City and Zip Code Metairie 3640 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie 70002 Harvey 1351 Manhattan Blvd. Harvey 70058 Slidell 39184 Natchez Drive Slidell 70461 Covington 1280 North Highway 190 Covington 70433 Jefferson Highway 121 Jefferson Highway Jefferson 70121 Central New Orleans 2501 Elysian Fields Ave. New Orleans 70117 Marrero 4950 Promenade Blvd. Marrero 70072 South Baton Rouge 10303 South Mall Drive Baton Rouge 70809 North Baton Rouge 9460 Cortana Place Baton Rouge 70815 East Baton Rouge 1777 Millerville Road Baton Rouge 70816 Houma 1592 Martin Luther King Blvd. Houma 70360 Hammond 3007 Highway 190 West Hammond 70401 Thibodaux 614 North Canal Thibodaux 70301 Gonzales 12484 Airline Highway Gonzales 70737