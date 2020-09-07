Lower humidity in the forecast for Labor Day, but how long is this going to last?

Conditions will be becoming drier, staying less humid for the Labor Day holiday Monday!



Pockets of rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the themes late week through early next weekend as a pattern change evolves.



At that point, brief temperature relief continues toning down afternoon highs.



Precipitation totals should be minimal through Wednesday as drier air moves dominates, then the localized higher amounts become possible.



Temperatures plus increasing humidity work together to bring real feels up by Wednesday, Thursday.

Highs reach lower 90s or upper 80s while lows reach lower 70s or upper 60s, yet it will seem hotter once factoring in index values.

Gulf of Mexico waters are quiet, too, but further east, National Hurricane Center meteorologists keep watching high chances for formation potential just off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no local threats or impacts are expected.

Tropical Depression Seventeen could be becoming a tropical storm by Monday, so this is worth closely watching.



August marks Hurricane Season 2020’s official peak, given NOAA’s updated forecast for “extremely active” months ahead until November.



Keep your umbrella close during each afternoon after lunch when splash and dash storms pop up!



Apply sunscreen when exercising because the theme is heat! Don’t forget also staying hydrated plus shaded, especially when outside with any pets as asphalt heats up well beyond actual temperatures during summertime locally. Happy Long Weekend!