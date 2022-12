NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men have been wounded after a shooting in the Lower Garden District.

It happened on U.S. 90 at the Tchoupitoulas Exit around 4:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Reports show two men sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where their conditions have not been released at this time.

If you have any information on this incident you’re urged to call the NOPD.