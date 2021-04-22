Louisiana’s own singing sensation Faith Becnel is comeback contestant on this season of ‘American Idol’

NEW ORLEANS– Destrehan native, Fatih Becnel made her comeback on ABC’s hit show, “American Idol.”

Becnel was a popular contestant last year on the show and she made the Top 20. Idol producers decided to bring her back as a special “comeback contestant” this year, and fans across the country can vote for this singing sensation.

Voting takes place this week and to follow Faith’s journey to superstardom, tune in to “American Idol” on Monday, April 26th. You can vote up to 10 times for each comeback contestant. For more information on how to vote for Faith, click HERE.