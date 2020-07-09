Louisiana’s fishing industry might be at risk with another sediment diversion project on the table.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Another diversion project is on the table and it has the fishing and oyster industry worried but, that before anything is done, the Army Corps of Engineers want to hear what the public thinks about the Mid-Breton Sediment Diversion project.

Louisiana is known for beautiful coastal waterways that bring a plethora of job opportunities our way.

Over time, bits and pieces of the coastal areas need restoring.

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana is asking the Army Corps of Engineers to grant permits for a diversion project, call Mid-Breton

“So, the state of Louisiana is looking to build a sediment diversion. What that means is, so they can take water off the Mississippi River but, also take that sediment that’s in the Mississippi River and build land with it,” said Ricky Boyette, Public Affairs with Army Corps of Engineers. “The Corps, we get involved because we have to determine whether it is environmentally feasible, if it has any impact to the navigation, as well as a federal projects.”

The diversion is proposed at the east bank of the Mississippi River near Willis Point in Plaquemines Parish.

“What we’re doing now is are going out to the public and getting their feedback so we can get that a process to review it started,” explained Boyette.

While its a coastal restoration project, some say it hurts the ecosystem. It’s a double edged sword.

“These projects have been in the plans a very long time ago and I swear I wish those would work to protect those people and businesses that live in coastal Louisiana,” said Al Sunseri, Wildlife and Fisheries Commissioner. “While at the same time allow for fisheries to remain call productive and I’m worried that’s not going to be what happen.”

When diversion projects have been proposed in the past, theres been push back from the fishing and oyster industry.

“We are going to keep on trucking and we are going to fight through this just like any of it,” said Carisa Prejeant, employee at Amy’s Seafood.

Some say it will cause a ripple effect of problems.

“I believe it would kind of stress us out because considering we would have to get it from different people and it may take longer. They may hike up the price. It maybe something that people may not like,” Diane Desoto, salesperson Amy’s Seafood.

Before the diversion project gets the green light, a fully comprehensive plan must be presented with several alternative options.