ELTON, La. (KLFY) — One of Louisiana’s great Zydeco legends has passed away at the age of 84.

Leo “The Bull” Thomas passed away Tuesday morning, April 13, at home with his wife and family, according to his son, Louisiana musician Leroy Thomas.

According to the Thomas family, a public viewing will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, followed by a Mass. Funeral services will be handled by Ardoin Funeral Home of Elton.