NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we move closer to Mardi Gras, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club kicked off their carnival cerebrations by inviting the public to announce their entertainment for the 29th annual Lundi Gras festival.

The festival will represents the long standing history the between the Zulu Aid and Pleasure club and its community. The day will be filled with live music from local New Orleans artists, cuisines from local restaurants, Zulu memorabilia and a chance to meet the the different characters of Zulu.

“This year we have the likes of Kermit Ruffins, we have Irvin Mayfield bringing his band out, Teresa B. Some of New Orleans great R&B artist that we find at some of our local night spots. So we’re excited about it,” Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club President Elroy James said.

The festival is free and open to the public. It will be held in Woldenberg Park in the French Quarter from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

More information can be found on Zulu’s Lundi Gras Festival website.

