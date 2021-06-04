Zip NOLA invites ‘thrill-seeking visitors and nature lovers’ to Zipline through the swamps starting in June

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO)— June 2021 locals and visitors can zip through the regions first zipline swamp experience in Laplace, Louisiana.

Summer is right around the corner and Zip NOLA is inviting thrill-seekers and nature lovers to experience the Maurepas Swamp from a different angle.

“Until now, we’ve only been able to view our incredible swamplands by boat or plane. Visitors will now be able to see our state’s iconic scenery and wildlife from a stunning bird’s eye point of view,” said Barry Gros Jr., the co-founder of Zip NOLA.

Guests will start the tour from a 60-foot platform with a complete view of the Maurepas Swamp, Lake Pontchartrain, Frenier, and the NewOrleans skyline.

The facility is equipped with two suspension bridges, a spiral tree staircase, and over 20,000 linear feet of advanced zipline technology, including magnetic braking devices and redundancies to ensure the safety of visitors.

Each tour has two local guides to supervise the course and go over safety protocols.

Once the zipline experience is finished visitors can interact with local wildlife such as alligators, turtles, waterfowl, wild boar, and whitetail deer.

The facility also has a gift shop that offers merchandise, souvenirs, and snacks.

Tours have a maximum capacity of 12 and public spaces are thoroughly sanitized between uses.

Tickets are $89 per person and will be available for purchase online soon.