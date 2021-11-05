ZHS to host town hall meeting after stabbing incident; School district makes safety guideline changes

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary High School will be hosting a town hall meeting next week following Thursday night’s stabbing incident.

Superintendent Scott Devillier sent a letter assuring parents of student safety on the school’s campus. According to the letter, the Zachary Community School District is focusing on addressing incidents and creating solutions.

Click here to read the letter.

The letter states that the high school has held class meetings about school expectations and their zero-tolerance policy for fighting, added a third resource officer last week, met with the school district’s Discipline Policy Review Committee to address policy and concerns, and has staff working with students on campus to resolve conflicts before it escalates.

Additionally, Devillier’s letter to parents discusses the high school’s safety technology, stating that the campus has over 170 cameras. The school district asks students and community members to use the school’s anonymous online tip line to report safety threats.

According to Devillier, additional safety guidelines have been implemented for extracurricular/sporting events, in addition to extra staffing and security.

“At this time, we are more vigilant than ever and will continue to seek and implement ways to curtail this type of behavior,” Devillier said. “We ask parents to please talk to your students at home about expectations at school and school events. Please assure them that we will do everything to keep them safe. In addition, remind them of the consequences of their actions on campus and social media.”

The town hall meeting will be taking place on Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Zachary High School Visual and Performing Arts Center.