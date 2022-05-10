ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening, officials say.

Though details related to the incident are scarce, police confirmed that the incident occurred on Main Street/Highway 64 behind the Neighbors Federal Credit Union.

As of 5:30 p.m., police are still responding to the incident, and have yet to release information related to any injuries that may have occurred.

This article will be updated with additional information as authorities proceed with their investigation.