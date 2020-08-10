Zachary Fire Department achieves high rating

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Zachary is touting a recent accomplishment by their fire department.

“The Zachary Fire Department has received a Class 1 rating from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana,” according to the City of Zachary.

This is good for the fire department and local residents.

The City of Zachary says, “a Class 1 rating is the highest rating possible, meaning local businesses and homeowners could possibly receive a reduction in their insurance premium after the new rating takes effect September 1.”

Zachary is one of ten cities in the Pelican State to receive this honor.

The City of Zachary is celebrating this accomplishment at a news conference.

The 10 a.m. news conference is taking place at the Zachary Fire Station on Monday, August 17.

City leaders are expected to join Mayor David Amrhein at the news conference.

“Having the Zachary Fire Department earn a Class 1 rating is a tremendous benefit for the City of Zachary and we are proud of the entire department for their selfless service each day keeping our city safe,” says Mayor David Amrhein.

The Zachary Fire Station is located at 4525 Main St.