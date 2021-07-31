YouthForce NOLA awards over $200k in career pathways grants

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — YouthForce NOLA announced 18 New Orleans open-enrollment public high schools will be awarded a total of $210,000 in 2021-2022 Career Pathway Grants.

According to YouthForce NOLA, the schools will use the grants to fund innovative projects that help students develop technical, academic, and soft skills, as well as gain meaningful work experience.

The schools’ projects range from teaching independent living and community access skills to students with disabilities to cultivating students’ appreciation for the community and natural environment while exploring careers that have a positive impact on both.

The following schools will receive a Career Pathways Grant:

Edna Karr High School

Eleanor McMain Secondary School

Frederick A. Douglass High School

John F. Kennedy High School

Opportunities Academy

Living School

Livingston Collegiate Academy

McDonogh 35 Senior High School

Morris Jeff Community School – High School

New Harmony High School

New Orleans Accelerated High School

New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School

New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy

Rooted School

Sarah T. Reed High School

The NET Charter High School: Central City

The NET Charter High School: Gentilly

Warren Easton Charter High School

For schools interested in joining the YouthForce High School Collaborative or having the opportunity to apply for a future Career Pathways Grant, contact Claire Ackerman da Silva on their website.