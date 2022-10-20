ANGOLA, La. (WGNO) — The first phase of youth transfers from around the state, has been completed. According to the State of Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, transporters safely moved eighteen youths to secure care facilities across Louisiana.

A press release from the OJJ said that ten youths from Bridge City Center for the Youth were moved to Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe. Four youths from Acadiana Center for the Youth are now at St. Martinville and four from Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe were moved to the temporary West Feliciana Center for Youth facility.

The relocation came after the many breakouts over the summer at the BCCY. In response to the problems, in June, the legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards signed and passed Act 693 into law creating a tiered system of low-risk, moderate and high-risk juveniles within OJJ’s secure facilities, based on assessments.

OJJ says that they are in the process of contacting the youths’ families and legal representatives to inform them of the relocation.