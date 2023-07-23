FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 100 hundred students of all ages attended the first Youth Summit in Winnsboro held at Winnsboro Elementary School.

The program was a partnership between the Lasalle Community Action Association and the city of Winnsboro.

Community leaders said the goal is to empower the youth and communities of Franklin Parish for a better future.

The event featured different workshops and programs for the students. Jhonterrius Jackson was one of the students and said this program gave him the opportunity to express himself.

“I think that we should start doing this more and more like bringing connections to our community, and start expressing ourselves.”

“As a young person in Franklin Parish, I think physical engagement is extremely important. This is really a great opportunity for kids of all different backgrounds to come together and shape our future,” one attendee, Samantha Shelton said.

Youth Advocate for Lasalle Community Action Association Jamie Johnson said this was an opportunity to teach and inspire future leaders.

“Today was all about the children. We wanted the children to talk to us, and tell us, this is how I feel about what I do. So, we, as the adults, and concerned citizens, can pull all our resources and make Franklin Parish a better parish for our children.”

The main topics included violent crime, mental health, social media, importance of education, and summer jobs.

“Mental health is a really big topic right now. It’s really important that we make sure that our younger kids know that they are heard, and that they are seen. They are not alone in this world,” one attendee, Tanner said.

Although some may not understand much about social issues, 9-year-old Kristen said learning is the key.

“I’m learning about violence because one kid said stop the violence, and I’m learning a lot from it. My mom and dad always taught me that if we have a crime, to come and tell them, and they will solve it.”

Jackson said not expressing yourself could lead to frustration.



“If we don’t express ourselves, that is going to build up and become anger. Anger could lead to a lot of trouble for things that you don’t want to happen. It brings out our emotions. It shows us that we could be great students in class, and great people to this community.”

Winnsboro mayor, Allice Wallace said, providing the youth with a platform to speak up and address their concerns was rewarding.

“It’s rare that we get the Sheriff’s department, the city and all these organizations to work together to make something happen. But, also today, we come together to make a better Winnsboro.”

Community leaders say there will be another event like this next year.