Youngsville Police searching for three suspects that stole truck, used it to rip open ATM machine

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Three suspects are being sought in an ATM robbery at an Iberia St. bank in Youngsville in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 24.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said a witness heard a loud crash coming from the location of the bank before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The witness also said he observed an ATM machine laying on the ground and a pickup truck near the machine. He saw three suspects, believed to be males, running from the scene until they were picked up by a dark-colored, four-door sedan. The vehicle fled east on Iberia St. It is also believed the suspects utilized a light-colored four-door sedan, as well.

Boudreaux said officers learned that the suspects had stolen the pickup truck from Lafayette and then used it and a large chain to rip the front off the ATM machine. They were able to access the currency bins inside the machine and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The bins were later found discarded along La. 89.

While investigators have been able to identify the suspects in conjunction with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, their identities are not being released at this time “to protect the integrity of the investigation.” Boudreaux said the identities would be released upon arrest.