YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux is retiring from his post for medical reasons.

Boudreaux told a Wednesday press conference that the decision to retire was made collectively, with the help of his cardiologist and his family.

“Five heart attacks, ten stents and the constant stress of this job has taken its toll,” he said.

Boudreaux had been the target of investigation, which he has tried to quash, by the Youngsville City Council. He has also faced recent allegations of harassing and intimidating a subordinate.

“With all the turmoil surrounding my working relationship with the Youngsville City Council, it has caused me to become an ineffective leader and only hurting the good men and women of the department and the citizens of the City of Youngsville by staying,” Boudreaux said.

“I can honestly say I gave it my all,” Boudreaux said. “And all too many times sacrificing my family, my health and my overall well-being.”

“I tried my best. I apologize to anyone who thinks I’ve failed them,” he said

Boudreaux said his retirement will be effective Aug. 21.

