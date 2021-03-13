You will want to have a seat for LSU Museum of Art’s newest exhibit

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — An exhibition that began in Jacksonville, Florida, is making its final stop in Baton Rouge at the LSU Museum of Art (MOA).

The Art of Seating: Two Hundred Years of American Design showcases an object commonly overlooked by most people.

“This unsung hero of design, the chair, something that we engage with every day, but we seldom think about,” says Ben Thompson, the Deputy Director of The Museum of Contemporary Art in Jacksonville, Florida.

The LSU MOA exhibition consists of 43 chairs, including a few from their permanent collection, spanning a history of 200 years, up until 2010. “It’s a really a great snapshot of our country through the design of the chair,” Thompson says.

Courtney Taylor, the Curator and Director of Public Programs at the LSU Museum of Art, says, “The chairs are just the lens on design and design really is something that you can find social history and economic history and artistic history… You can see these shifting tastes, you can see it as expressions, people showing how much wealth they had, show their taste level also it really became an artistic movement when it went back to architects and designers making chairs.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away, so restrictions are still in place. Taylor says the museum is a great place to go if you are looking for a saw way to get out of the house. “We’re not crowded… we have safety protocols in place, there’s handwashing… everyone wears a mask and in every room, we have a posting that tells you, depending on the Phase that we’re in with the governor, how many people are kind of safely in that space,” she says.

The Art of Seating: Two Hundred Years of American Design is on display now and runs until June 6, 2021.

For more information on the LSU Museum of Art, visit their website HERE.