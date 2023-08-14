WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Yeager Methodist Protestant Church celebrated a back-to-school, for teachers and students, along with a Sunday service, to get students ready for their first day.

Taylyn was one of the students. She says she is not ready to go back to class.

“I want to cry, but school is cool. It’s going come back eventually.”

Pastor Jimmy Williams said the event was an opportunity to share and help others as Summer winds down and the school year begins.

“It’s fun for the kids because all too often, especially at church, the kids don’t feel like they are involved. They don’t feel like they are addressed. We try to do that every once in a while to have time for them.”

The day started with a Sunday service and a meal, and kids were able to play in the pool.

“Water balloons, and all kinds of games outside. All kinds of treats and snacks. They actually sang this morning too. Plenty of things to wear out their energy and take a good nap.”

Meanwhile, another student, Ethan, said he is excited to see his friends at school.

“I’m really excited, but also nervous. I want to see my friends.”

As the students enjoy their last day of Summer break and return to school, pastor Williams shares some words of encouragement.

“Hanging with friends most likely, which it’s what I’ve done all Summer,” Taylyn said.

“Kids, respect the authority of your teachers. Listen to your teachers. Don’t let your friends get you in trouble, and always work hard in school,” Williams explained.

