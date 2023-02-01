ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martinville Garden Club is is holding a contest to name “the other oak” in Evangeline Oak Park.

Even though she’s as beautiful and almost as tall as Evangeline, she’s always played second fiddle — to the point of being almost invisible. Some call her “Evangeline’s Daughter,” but she has no official name. That is about to change.

Anyone is welcome to submit a proposed name. There’s no entrance fee and all ages are encouraged to participate.

When coming up with a name for mind that there is an oak tree already named Gabriel Oak. Proposed names should spotlight something specific about the history or culture of St. Martinville or St. Martin Parish.

To sumbit a name for the oak, visit experienceatchafalaya.com/blog.