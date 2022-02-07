KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A house fire in Kenner leaves one woman badly burned, but officials say it could have ended much worse.

According to Kenner PD Captain Michael Cunningham, police and fire crews responded to the 3700 block of California Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Authorities say a neighbor dialed 911 to alert police of the fire, but just after, rushed into the burning house to pull the only female occupant to safety.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of severe burns to her body. Her condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.