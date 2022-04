ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A St. James woman was indicted for the second-degree murder of a 61-year-old man.

The 23rd Judicial District said 52-year-old Sheila Williams of St. James was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the December shooting death of a 61-year-old man. The victim was allegedly shot in the face on December 8, 2021.

Williams is currently in St. James Parish Jail, according to District Attorney Ricky Babin.