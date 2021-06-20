Woman, dog die in crash on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A woman and her dog were struck by a vehicle and died Saturday night in Lafayette, police said.

The fatal incident was reported at 10:54 p.m. on the NW Evangeline Thruway.

According to Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, 54-year-old Benicisa Mouton of Lafayette was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dugas said the driver of a Chevy Avalanche was traveling south on the NW Evangeline Thruway when the pedestrian is believed to have entered the roadway after observing her dog being struck by another vehicle.

Alcohol has been proven to not be a factor for the driver of the vehicle, Dugas said, and no citations were issued.

The investigation remains on-going.