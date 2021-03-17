Woman arrested for human trafficking in Terrebonne Parish. Police searching for second suspect.

HOUMA, La. — According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, on March 14, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives and patrol division arrested one person in a human trafficking investigation. An arrest warrant has been obtained for another suspect in this case.

Sheriff Soignet says the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol was alerted to a local hotel in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, they made contact with a 19-year-old female from Alabama. Deputies also made contact with 30-year-old Katrice Yolanda Brown (residing in Orlando, Florida.)

Through investigation, detectives learned that the 19-year-old female met a male on social media. She and the male subject, later identified as Michael Ashford of Orlando, Florida, entered into an agreement to exchange sex for money in an attempt to better her living situation.

Officials say once the female began traveling with Ashford, she was not supplied any of the money, and was only given food and lodging at hotels.

Michael Ashford allegedly fled the scene when deputies were arriving.

Detectives learned that Katrice Brown traveled with them and assisted in finding customers as well as booking hotels.

Katrice Brown was arrested on the following charges:

Enticing Person into Prostitution

Human Trafficking

Racketeering Activity

Parish ordinance: Supplementary sexually oriented business

An arrest warrant was issued for Michael Ashford for the same charges.

Sheriff Soignet advised that “People like this entice young girls from bad living situations into the sex for money trade. Some of these girls feel they have no way out of their current situations and end up in much worse conditions at the hands of these predators.”

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Ashford to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-7437433.