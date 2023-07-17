EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A member of an Evangeline Parish animal rescue has been arrested and charged with stealing money from the group, authorities said.

Mary Shaw has been charged with felony theft and has charges of issuing worthless checks pending, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said an anonymous complainant, who is a volunteer for the EPAR (Every Paw Animal Rescue) organization, believed that Shaw, who is the primary account holder for EPAR, was misusing donated funds from the EPAR account.

During the investigation, detectives learned that several different withdrawals from the EPAR account were made from an ATM at the Coushatta Casino in Kinder and other ATM locations within the parish totaling about $10,000. Detectives continued the investigation for several weeks until they had enough evidence to obtain a warrant for Shaw’s arrest on July 13, authorities said.

Shaw was taken into custody and booked into the parish jail for felony theft. Her bond is set at $25,600.