With power outages possible, these generator safety tips could save your life

Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cristobal is getting ready to make landfall and could leave millions of homeowners without power for several days.

Prepare for the days ahead with these portable generator safety tips, courtesy of Generac.

  • NEVER run a generator indoors.
  • Do not operate a generator in wet conditions.
  • Generators need space – allow at least 5ft of clearance on all sides of the generator when operating and keep the generator at least 25ft from any opening of the home to keep carbon monoxide safely at bay.
  • Inspect extension cords – Check all extension cords for frays and make sure they are rated for outdoor use.

