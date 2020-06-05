With power outages possible, these generator safety tips could save your life

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- Quietly, a woman has looked through her window over seven days to at the protesting happening on the street below her apartment. Doratha “Dodie” Smith-Simmons is now stranger to chanting and fiery causes. She is 76 years-young and has been a member of several civil rights organizations including C.O.R.E., NAACP and others.

"How do you change the world…I think you have to look at what's going on now. My first time being arrested was here at the police station, protesting what they are protesting today, police brutality," Simmons reflects.