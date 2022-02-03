WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 4, 2022, the surrounding area is anticipating inclement weather. With cold weather possibly taking place, let’s remember to not leave pets outside during this time. Here are some tips to make sure your pets are warm during the winter weather:

Place them somewhere warm.

Make sure they are drinking plenty of water.

Watch out for icy steps, roads, and pavements if walking them.

Keep them away from ice and frozen water.

Increase feedings accordingly.