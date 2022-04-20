WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Louisiana Highway 577 in reference to a crash involving a school bus. According to deputies, the bus was occupied by elementary students and staff who were in route to an off-site event.

The passengers and driver were transported to local medical facilities. As of now, traffic will be near the accident site; however, authorities are hoping that roadways will reopen in the next few hours.