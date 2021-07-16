Who is the first LA Shot At A Million lottery winner?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Today is the day!
On Friday, we will find out who is the first winner of the LA Shot At A Million lottery.
The winner will be announced during the governor’s news conference which begins at 11 a.m.
LDH states that the first lottery winner:
- Between the ages of 12-17 receives a $100,000 scholarship
- 18 years and older receives a $100,000 cash prize
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, “as of noon yesterday, there were 720,793 registrants for Shot At A Million.”
The deadline for the next lottery drawing is on Friday, July 16 at 11:59:59 PM CDT.
If you would like to learn more about Louisiana’s Shot At A Million, visit Bring Back Louisiana.