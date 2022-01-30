CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — “She almost burned. I live across the street from her, watching the house go on fire. I watch the room where she sleeps burn, and that made me cry to see a daughter would do that to her momma,” said Dorothy Thomas, a nearby neighbor.

“She’s a good person, and she could use a lot of help, especially now. I would help more if I could,” said Danny Rankin, a nearby neighbor.

“What happened to her shouldn’t have happened because she’s a good grandmother and a good momma, said Thomas.

Looking from the outside, you would not be able to tell a fire happened on Jacob Ave. Once inside, you can see everything is ruined. The home is not a total loss, but Alexis Broussard says it’s unlivable.

“I work. I did the right thing, but we have another child in the house who is in charge of things, even in charge of me, and look where she got us burned the hell down. We could’ve been dead but thank God we’re not,” cried Alexis Broussard.

The fire happened at the beginning of January. 23-year-old Kyeyanna Keys remains in the Acadia Parish Jail. She’s charged with one count of aggravated arson.

Broussard says her daughter burned the fiber underneath the mattress inside the bedroom.

“I was looking at her, and I’m saying Kyeyanna why and she couldn’t really say nothing. It was almost like she wasn’t even there,” said Broussard. “So I believe to me it’s mental illness; nothing but mental illness. What will make a child want to kill her mother?”

Broussard says it has been an ongoing battle with her daughter trying to get her help for mental illness.

“I have asked for help since she was 10, 11 years old. I’ve been asking for help, speaking about mental illness, showing proof of my beating and my bruisings and my losses,” she said.

“I cried out for help, and nobody ever helped me,” she added.

“I thought it was just a mama daughter thing, but this is way beyond that, her setting the house on fire,” said Ruffin.

Broussard and her five-year-old granddaughter have been staying with a neighbor.

“I took her in. I’m doing the best I can, but I want her to try to get help for her and her grandbaby,” said Thomas.

“We have nowhere to stay; it’s hard out here. We’re sleeping at a neighbors house on the sofa,” said Broussard.

She says she needs help to replace what she has lost.

“Clothes and food and just like my grandbaby her toys. The small stuff so when people say her mother’s name, she doesn’t think fire. She’s like my moms started that fire. Please help me to distract her,” she asked.

The family has set up a Go-Fund-Me account.