NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Senator John Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will not be running for governor, saying he is better suited in the senate.

Political experts believe he would have be the frontrunner republican candidate had he thrown his name in the hat.

“Now that John Kennedy is not running this is going to be wide open,” said political expert Jeff Crouere.

Several candidates have expressed intent to run, but only run has made it official – Attorney General Jeff Landry.

“He is out in front, he’s announced, he’s considered probably the early frontrunner because he has the endorsement of the Republican Party,” said Crouere.

Others considering a bid include Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, State Treasurer John Schroder, Secretary of the Department of Transportation Shawn Wilson and State Representative Richard Nelson.

“What makes this attractive is the fact that this is an open seat,” said Dr. Silas Lee, a sociology professor at Xavier University. “You do not have an incumbent.”

With a race this big, experts agree candidates will need a big backing.

“Resources, financial as well as intellectual as well as other resources is critical in winning a governor’s race and any election,” said Dr. Lee.

Crouere added “it’s all about who can get the name recognition, who can get on tv, who can get out there as much as possible and let themselves be known to the public.”

Right now, everything remains up in the air.

“This race is far from decided as to who will run,” said Dr. Lee.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.