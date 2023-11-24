BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “super fog” played a part in a deadly crash in October on Interstate 55. With the super fog creating dangerous conditions on roads in Louisiana, the Cueria Law Firm took a look at the most dangerous areas for drivers in Louisiana. The law firm ranked the parishes which are the most dangerous and safest too. The results of those findings were found in a study.

The study showed that over the last two years, there have been 1,358 deadly accidents in the state. So which parishes ranked as the ten most dangerous for drivers in the state?

The most dangerous parish in 2022 and 2023 was Caldwell Parish. 8.7% of the crashes in Caldwell were deadly over that two year span. Caldwell Parish was followed by Winn, St. Helena, East Feliciana, Franklin, Catahoula East Carroll, Grant, Allen and Desoto in the top ten.

“When driving through the state of Louisiana, it is important for drivers to remain vigilant and drive carefully in the parishes with the highest rate of fatal accidents, such as Caldwell and Winn,” said Cueria Law Firm’s founder, Brent Cueria.

There were three parishes that were the opposite of Caldwell and Winn. They were West Feliciana, Cameron, and Tensas. Those three parishes were considered the safest for drivers as there were no deadly crashes in 2022 and 2023.

So, which parish had the most accidents and deadly crashes in 2022 and 2023? East Baton Rouge Parish had the highest number of recorded accidents and deadly crashes during that time. There were 9,367 accidents with 142 of them being deadly. That means people died in a little over 1.5% of the crashes in the parish.

“It’s important to stay safe in more populous areas with higher numbers of crashes, such as East Baton Rouge, to avoid damage to your vehicle or worse,” said Cueria.

According to the Cueria Law Firm, “Data was gathered from the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety and the Louisiana Department of Transport and Development.”

