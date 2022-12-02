NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans got a special treat Friday (Dec.2) as French President Emmanuel Macron, visited the French Quarter. He is the first in 50 years to visit the city.

The trip is centered around discussions of climate change, culture, history, and promoting the French language.

WGNO crews were on location when the President and First Lady Brigitte, landed at the Louis Armstrong International Airport, greeted by Governor John Bel Edwards and former Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Before the serious business began, President Macron paraded down Royal Street with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Mitch Landrieu, and Congressman Troy Carter, greeting beloved fans and granting WGNO’s Kenny Lopez an exclusive interview.

Kenny: How do you like New Orleans?

President Macron: I love it, I just discovered it.

Kenny: What’s your favorite part?

President Macron: I love the neighborhood. It’s a wonderful place and the warmth of the people is incredible.

The president had already visited the Louisiana State Museum Cabildo and the New Orleans Collection engaging in discussions of climate change with Governor Edwards where an agreement was signed creating a position on the Governor’s Climate Initiatives Task Force for a French expert in the energy transition.

President Macron’s last order of business will be at the New Orleans Museum of Art to reaffirm his commitment to the French language and culture.

Vive la France! Vive Louisiane!

