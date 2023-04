WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGNO) — WGNO was invited on an exclusive trip to visit Majority Leader Steve Scalise in Washington, D.C.

On March 30, a WGNO crew spent the day with Leader Scalise to learn about his busy schedule.

In our report, he visits with constituents, and New Orleans students and reflects on his time in politics.

