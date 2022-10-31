Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Seal Street in West Monroe, La. on October 31, 2022. Deputies arrived at the home and made contact with an elderly victim who mentioned that he was allegedly stabbed during an altercation with 36-year-old Melissa Blair.

According to authorities, the victim witnessed Blair huffing a can of duster and asked her to leave the premises. The victim’s request made Blair upset, leading her to allegedly grab a steak knife and stab the elderly victim.

According to the victim, he attempted to get Blair out of the residence after the stabbing but she allegedly began punching and slapping him. As deputies questioned Blair, she admitted to being involved in an altercation with the victim and refusing to leave the residence.

According to Blair, she did not want to leave because she was cooking chicken. She also denied stabbing the victim.

Blair was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery, Simple Battery, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. She is scheduled to appear in court on November 2, 2022.