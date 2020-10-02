West Monroe woman accused of SNAP fraud

WEST MONROE, La. — Investigators say they’ve arrested a West Monroe woman accused of fraud and misappropriation of government assistance.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tyeece Gore of West Monroe gave fraudulent statements while applying for SNAP benefits to conceal the presence of her husband in their household as well as hid the fact that he received income from his job at Walmart.

Officials say Tyeece Gore fraudulently obtained SNAP benefits from August 2015 to May 2018 in the amount of $17,960 dollars.

Tyeece Gore has been charged with Fraudulently Obtaining Public Assistance.

Her bond is currently set at $40,000.