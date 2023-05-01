WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 30, 2023, around 7:17 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department received multiple phone calls stating that they had witnessed a person jump off the Lea Joyner Bridge. According to officials, officers immediately responded and started a search for the person.

Multiple agencies joined the search and the rescue efforts have been unsuccessful in locating the person. The multi-agency search is still ongoing and no further information is currently available.

