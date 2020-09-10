West Monroe Police Department launches Community Police Unit

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The City of West Monroe has announced a new police unit.

The Community Police Unit will help create better relationships between the West Monroe Police Department and the community.

The unit will represent the West Monroe Police Department as a liaison in the community to address needs as they arise. Community Police officers will organize and attend community meetings, interact with city residents and businesses as well as participate in community events.

“The establishment of a Community Police Unit is something I have wanted in West Monroe since I first took office as mayor in July 2018,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell. “Through the efforts of this unit, we want to let our citizens know the West Monroe Police Department is here to serve and protect our neighborhoods and businesses. Unit members will work closely with police administration to proactively identify community needs, issues and concerns.”

“Having dedicated officers to specifically work with our business community and in our neighborhoods will benefit the entire police department,” said Police Chief Jeff Terrell.

The Community Police Unit will be located at 211 Cypress Street in West Monroe.