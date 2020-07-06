West Monroe man wanted for attempted murder of a Louisiana State Trooper

OUACHITA PARISH, LA – Around 12:00 Sunday morning, Louisiana State Police responded to an officer-involved shooting near Calhoun. An LSP Trooper attempted to stop 31-year-old Erroll Johnson for a traffic violation. The LSP Trooper pursued Johnson a short distance before Johnson stopped and exited the car with a firearm. Johnson and the trooper exchanged gunfire and Johnson escaped on foot and is currently at large.

Louisiana State Police Press Release:

In the early morning hours of July 5, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO) responded to an officer-involved shooting near Calhoun. This incident involved a Trooper from LSP Troop F in Monroe.

The preliminary investigation revealed a LSP Trooper attempted to stop a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 for a traffic violation. The driver of the Toyota, identified as 31-year-old Erroll Johnson, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The Trooper pursued Johnson a short distance before he stopped his vehicle and exited with a firearm. After exiting his vehicle, Johnson and a Trooper exchanged gunfire; however, Johnson was able to escape on foot and currently remains at large.

During the course of the incident, a passenger in Johnson’s vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured during this incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

The Louisiana State Police has secured an arrest warrant for Errol Johnson for attempted second-degree murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone coming in contact with him should immediately call 911. Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call LSP MFO Detectives at (318) 362-4596 or LSP Troop F at (318) 345-0000.