West Monroe Man sentenced to 9 years on drug and gun charges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a release from the United States Department of Justice, attorneys say Jerry Dakota Johnston, 25, of West Monroe was sentenced to 9 years and 7 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s office, deputies saw Johnston, on September 2, 2019, illegally dumping trash at a parish dumpsite on Highway 15 in Downsville, Louisiana. When the deputies spoke with Johnston, they saw in plain view a 9 millimetre handgun, loaded with a 30-round extended magazine, tucked between the driver’s seat and the center console of the car Johnson had been driving.

Deputies say when they asked about the gun he claimed it was only a “BB gun”, but then Johnston began to run down the highway; after a short chase deputies caught him and put him in custody.

While the deputies had Johnston in custody they searched his car. Deputies say they found approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine packaged for distribution.

According to the records, before Johnston’s arrest on September 2, 2019, Johnston was not allowed to have a gun because of a prior conviction for dealing drugs and domestic violence. Authorities say Johnston knew he was a convicted felon at the time of his arrest.

The ATF and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael T. Shannon prosecuted the case.