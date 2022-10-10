Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 5, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of Lenwil Road in reference to an animal complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant who mentioned that they were concerned about the mistreatment of the dogs on their neighbor’s property.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the property was owned/rented by 39-year-old Johnathan Rainey. According to officials, the dogs did not have any food or water available to them and the only shelter was under a camper, which reportedly floods during heavy rain.

The dogs appeared to be underweight and were infested by fleas. According to the complainant, they gave the dogs food and water on several occasions due to Rainey allegedly only returning to the property once or twice a month.

Animal control was called to the scene and they were able to seize the dogs. On October 8, 2022, Rainey was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with two counts of Cruelty to Animals. His bond was set at $10,000.