Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 8, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit began an investigation on 25-year-old Markecia Modicue and 37-year-old Kenzie Davis for allegedly selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills that were later determined to contain Fentanyl. During the investigation, an undercover agent purchased Oxycodone pills and Fentanyl from Modicue and Davis.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, authorities arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Cross Vine Drive number 32 in West Monroe, La., conducting a search warrant. During the search, agents located Oxycodone pills containing Fentanyl, THC products, marijuana, and Tramadol.

Modicue and Davis were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Modicue was charged with two counts of Attempt and Conspiracy, three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Davis was charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Attempt and Conspiracy, and eight counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Davis’ bond has been set at $152,250 and Modicue’s bond was set at $29,750.