All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 26, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called in reference to a harassment complaint. Deputies spoke with the female victim and were provided text messages that she allegedly received from her ex-husband.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s ex-husband threatened to kill the victim’s current boyfriend. Deputies learned that the suspect allegedly arrived at the victim’s apartment uninvited on multiple occasions, causing the victim to move in with her current boyfriend.

Deputies also learned that the suspect allegedly drove by the victim’s apartment daily and when he did not see her vehicle, he texted the victim multiple times asking for her location. Officials were advised that the suspect made it difficult for the victim to live in her apartment.

According to deputies, the victim received calls from the suspect at her job and would arrive at her job looking for her on multiple occasions. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Willis Montgomery Burnett and authorities made contact with him at his residence on August 27, 2023.

Burnett advised deputies that he occasionally contacted the victim due to their former marriage but it was not excessive. Burnett also advised that he arrived at her job due to having business there.

Burnett was arrested and charged with Stalking. His bond was set at $10,000.

