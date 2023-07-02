WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Fourth of July was celebrated all across the Arklamiss this weekend, and Alley Park in West Monroe kicked off with a special event.

Kennedy Sullivan and Madison McManus were two attendees, and they said they were excited for the fireworks to begin.

“I’m mostly looking forward to the fireworks. I can not wait,” Sullivan said.

“Being with my best friend and watching the fireworks,” McManus added.

Another attendee was Florelle Lewis. She said she wanted to try out what the event had to provide.

“I really want to try this Raging Bull food truck, and I want to see the fireworks.”

The entertainment began at 11 a.m. Merchants were open for shopping.

Pamela Spillmon said she and her family just moved back from Colorado after five years. She says she is happy to be spending the weekend with her family.

“We went to the lake earlier today with family and came down tonight with family.”

“Just spending time with family and friends, and just getting into being around each other and having fun. It’s the best,” Sullivan explained.

“I love spending time with my friends, and this is such a special holiday,” McManus said.

But Fireworks were one the most iconic parts of the event. It began at 9 p.m., and they were shot from the Endom Bridge over the river. They lasted for 15 minutes.

“And just kind of see the fireworks and being back home, and just having that atmosphere of being home is great,” Spillmon said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts